TOBA TEK SINGH - The district council unanimously passed a resolution against District Education Authority (DEA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Waheeduddin for allegedly collecting bribe from teachers for their transfer and appointment.

Passed in its second meeting, the resolution says that the officer demanded bribe from such teachers as applied for grant of leave. The house expressed concerns over his negligence and corruption. the meeting was told that he comes to his office with much delay and sits in the office till late in the night. They demanded his immediate transfer.

In another resolution moved by PTI’s district council member Saeed Ahmad Saeed, the house demanded the government allow the chairmen of the union councils to spend the budget money and approve more development grant for the union councils. House condemned the terrorist attacks in Sehwan Sharif, Charsadda and Lahore and offered Fateha for those martyred in said attacks.

PROTEST: Professors and Lecturers Association of Government Fareed Bakhsh Gousia College, Pirmahal in a meeting condemned the alleged misbehavior of Pirmahal assistant commissioner Hafiz Najeeb with college Prof Tariq Aziz Aslam.

The meeting added that principal directed Prof Tariq Aziz Aslam to represent him in the meeting where AC used insulting language against both principal and Prof Tariq Aziz Asalm and threatened him of physical torture.