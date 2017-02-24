Quetta - Unidentified men hurled hand grenade at Election Commission’s office in Turbat on Thursday, however, there were no reports of any casualty in the terror act.

According to details, the men threw a grenade at election commission’s office which exploded with a bang. The incident triggered panic in the area, although, no there was no casualty in the incident. The district administration and bomb disposal squad reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. Meantime, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has denounced the incident of hand grenade attack on election commission’s office in Turbat and sought report of the incident from authorities concerned.

The chief minister also ordered police and district administration to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice and heighten the security on key locations, besides making security arrangements more comprehensive in the city to leave no way for the terrorists to strike. The scrapers of peace, he resolved, will be chased till elimination.