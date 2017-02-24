Asma, mother of two, was brutally tortured and her hair was cut by her husband and mother-in-law in Gujranwala today, Waqt News reported.

The lady was married to a man named Usman for the past two years.

They often had arguments over domestic issues but today she asked money for grocery when the husband and mother-in-law reacted.

After hearing the noise, the neighbours came to her rescue and took her to the hospital.

“I was bearing their behavior for a long time, only because of the honour of my family,” Asma told the media.