ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary leaders will assemble again today (Friday) to reach some conclusion on extension of military courts after the sixth consecutive meeting ended fruitlessly on Thursday.

The government will also contact the PPP leaders to end the boycott. The PPP has concerns on original draft of 21st amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan. The party also wants formation of the National Security Committee as soon as possible.

After the meeting, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq told journalists that all parties have agreed on extension of military courts but the bone of contention is its duration and draft. He said that army courts are need of the time and the constitutional amendments extending military courts in the country would be finalised after consensus. He said during the sitting it was also discussed that what would be the target of those courts. He that PPP wanted early formation of the National Security Committee.

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar also supported formation of National Security Committee over the issue of military courts, adding this time his party would not lend unconditional support. He said that terrorist is a terrorist and there should not be any difference.

Furthermore, official sources said that Senator Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Zahid Hamid will convince PPP to end its boycott of the meeting. The session was attended by all main parliamentary parties including Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl whereas Pakistan People’s Party boycotted the meeting. The parliamentary leaders expressed concerns over the PPP’s boycott.

Zahid Hamid, Naser Janjua, Ishaq Dar, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mehmood, Naeema Kishore, Mushahid Hussain Sayad, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Sham Achakzai, Senator Hidayatullah, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Ilyas Bilour, Senator Talha Mehmood, Barrister Saif, Shiekh Salahuddin, Aftab Sherpao and Maulana Fazlur Rehman attended the four hour-long meeting.