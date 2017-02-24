LAHORE: 100 suspects including suicide bomber were held Friday while six terrorists were also killed in counter-terror raids across the country under the umbrella of Pakistan Army’s Operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly gunned down six terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi over an encounter in Muzaffargarh’s Pati Sultan Mehmood. Operative of the banned outfit, Yasin alias Imran was among the killed extremists while four terrorists fled to survive the raid.

Four rifles, three pistols and grenades were seized by security personnel. These weapons were held from the possession of six militants. Separately, a suicide bomber was held in Shikarpur who allegedly hails from Tajikistan.

Law enforcers seized a suicide vest and explosives in his possession and foiled the terror bid. Three Afghan nationals among more than 100 suspects were detained by Pakistan Rangers and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi.

Advanced communication equipments were also seized in the raid reportedly.

Ongoing counter-terror operations are being conducted across Pakistan under the recently launched offensive of Pakistan Army, Operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’.

The across-the-country operation was launched earlier this week after Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a meeting in Lahore.

The recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan began with a suicide blast on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam in Lahore that claimed 14 lives including DIG Traffic Police Capt (r) Syed Mobin Ahmad.