PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that chief ministers of all the four provinces should have been taken on board before launching the military operation “Radd-ul-Fassad” across the country.

“Had the National Action Plan (NAP) been implemented in letter and spirit, the nation wouldn’t have seen terror acts anywhere in the country,” Imran remarked this while speaking at a programme “Meet the Press” organised by the Peshawar Press Club here on Thursday.

Condemning the recent spate of terrorism in the country, the PTI chairman said that no militant organisation should be allowed to operate in the country, adding all the political parties had in principle agreed on the NAP after terrorists’ attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar in December 2014. “There should be no private militia in the country,” he added and called for change in previous policies which allowed militant organisations and caused much bloodshed in the country.

He claimed that terrorism acts have declined upto some extent after decrease in US troops in Afghanistan. The PTI chairman also criticised the prime minister for visiting Turkey when the country is suffering from the worst kind of terrorism.

He also lauded the bravery and courage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police during recent suicide attack on Charsadda’s courts. He called for de-politicising of police force in the entire country if terrorism to be defeated, adding PTI will also table a bill in the Punjab and Sindh assemblies to replicate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act.

He also supported merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the people of tribal areas would benefit from it.

He also said that development funds should be utilised through the locally elected representatives in their respective areas. He also said that tribal people were kept deprived of their fundamental rights due to imposition of Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR). He added that no effective step was taken for the rehabilitation of terrorism-hit tribal people.

While commenting on the Panamagate case, Imran Khan said that the case was a defining moment for the country as it would change the course of nation. “The country has been engaged in this case for the last eight months and it is now changing for good forever,” he remarked.

He said that chief executive of the country was being investigated over corruption for the first time. He said the Sharif family was in power for over thirty years but evaded justice so far. He called for a historic verdict on the case so that in future no one could even think about committing corruption.

Imran said that he made his best efforts to fight corruption and now was expecting from the court to deliver justice. “I have given my best and fought upto the last ball for my country against corruption and for justice. Now I am praying to Almighty for success,” he added.

The PTI chairman also said that the Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar involved in money laundering for the prime minister. Leaders should be more righteous and honest than a common man, he added. He said that Pakistan had trapped in debts due to wrong monetary policies, calling for honest and dedicated leadership to steer the country out of present quagmire.

On Pak-Afghan tension, Imran said Afghanistan is now speaking the language of India, which is lamentable for Pakistan. “President Ashraf Ghani has now taken a similar tone as that of his predecessor, which is a big failure on the part of Pakistan on the diplomatic front,” he added.

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Advisor to CM for Information Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Provincial Minister Shah Farman, President Peshawar Press Club Alamgir Khan and other office- bearers were present.