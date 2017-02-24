ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said that India needs introspection and must clean its own record rather than hurling terrorism allegations against Pakistan.

Reacting to Indian Home Minister Raajnath Singh’s statement that Jamaatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed’s arrest was ‘sham, an eye-wash and unacceptable,’ Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Indian attempts to play victim would have credibility if Indian allegations were not motivated by the desire to malign Pakistan and India’s own record was clean.

Addressing a weekly news briefing here, he said Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and suffered hugely both in terms of human and economic losses.

“Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan is well known. Confessions of Kulbhushan Yadav and Swami Aseemanand are a manifestation of that fact. Pakistan is fighting terrorism like no other country has done. India needs introspection. India must realise that peace in the region is in India’s own interest as well,” he added.

Zakaria said the enemy was taking advantage of the turmoil in Afghanistan and using its soil to launch terrorist attacks on Pakistan’s soil.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had issued instructions to deal with the terrorists with absolute resolve, which the armed forces and other Law Enforcement Agencies’ personnel were pursuing.

Zakaria said terrorism was a common enemy and affecting both Pakistan and Afghanistan. He emphasised that effective border management was imperative to stop cross border movement of terrorists.

About India’s involvement in the recent terror attacks, he said, the concerned authorities were conducting investigations into the latest terrorist attacks. “We do not want to give kneejerk reaction. We do not believe in rhetoric, though Indian involvement in terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan to destabilise the country is a well-proven fact,” he contended.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remained committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan. He stressed for working together in Quadrilateral Coordination Group to bring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

To a question, he said issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan needed to be addressed through constructive and positive engagements. He said decision regarding opening of Pak-Afghan border will be taken in due course of time, adding tendency of blame game should be avoided.

Regarding Afghan refugees, he said, Pakistan had continued to host millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan in dignity and honour for the past four decades. “Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif) has extended the stay of Afghan refugees till December 31. A package for visa facilitation for Afghan businessmen, students and patients has also been approved. Decision regarding the reopening of Pak-Afghan border will be taken in due course,” he said.

The spokesperson said the defenceless Kashmiris in held Kashmir continued to suffer from atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

“They have killed 22 innocent Kashmiris in the first two months of 2017, which is condemnable. Youngsters and children are constantly targeted with pellet guns. Kashmir’s history is replete with grave human rights violations. Entire Pakistani nation supports Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for self-determination and government will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to them till the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions,” he said.

To a question on talks between Indian Foreign Secretary Jai Shankar and Chinese authorities in China, where the issue of Masood Azhar was also discussed, Zakaria said: “China has already issued its statement in the context of Masood Azhar as well as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. We have also cleared our stance many times in the past regarding CPEC.”

He said almost all the Economic Cooperation Organisation members had confirmed participation at high political level at the ECO Summit to be held next week in Pakistan.

On the economic front, he said, Pakistan continued to follow a progressive trajectory. “International agencies have been highlighting brighter prospects for investment in Pakistan. On the foreign policy front, current and next week witness flurry of diplomatic activities with outgoing high-level visits, including the Prime Minister’s bilateral visit to Turkey, visit of Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz to Iran and upcoming 13th ECO Summit in Islamabad,” he maintained.