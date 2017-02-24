Interpol on Friday notified the interior ministry it will not issue red warrant against Altaf Hussain, the London-based founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

According to a letter received by the ministry, the case lodged against the Muttahida founder seems to be of a political nature.

Reportedly, Interpol has sought answers to some questions from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over issuance of red warrant.

A case was lodged against Altaf Hussain after he delivered a speech on August 22, 2016 that was branded provocative against Pakistan Army and state institutions.

Rangers and law enforcement agencies had decimated illegally built offices of MQM in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities after the August 22 speech.

Altaf has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 1992 and used to govern the political organisation through Karachi-based conveners. However, the leaders of MQM activists in Pakistan announced detachment with the founder after the inciting speech.

Dr Farooq Sattar-led group of MQM leaders in Pakistan including Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Khawaja Izharul Hassan held a key press conference and announced to part ways, naming the faction, MQM Pakistan.

In one of the developments since then, the founder of MQM was freed in a money laundering probe of Scotland Yard after the department dropped the charges.