The investigation authorities who are in charge of solving Sehwan Blast case have now sought help from the Federal Investigation Agency.

The results obtained in this investigations reveal that Abdullah Brohi, of the Hafeez Brohi group, brings terrorists to Pakistan while Maulvi Naseer provides them safe spots as hideouts. Moreover, footage from the CCTV camera installed at the Afghan border has been obtained to identify the terrorist.

Investigations have also revealed an unusual similarity between the Sehwan incident and blast at Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar district of Balochistan. It has been found out at due to search operations throughout the country terrorist organisations had changed their strategy by dividing the provinces among themselves to target. For instance, two groups wanted to target Sindh and Balochistan while two others wanted to wreak havoc in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.