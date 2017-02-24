The list of Police and government officer’s names have been recovered from the laptops of terrorists killed during an operation in Manghopir area of Karachi.

On a tip-off, the police raided a hideout in Manghopir area of Karachi on Friday, where the terrorists started firing at the police, leaving personal injured.

The police retaliated and gunned-down 2 terrorists, while their accomplices fled the scene.

SSP Nasir Aftab said that the killed terrorists were identified as Saifullah and Hanif affiliated with Daesh, a proscribed outfit. He further said that terrorists were involved in the killing of DSP Fayaz Shakri along with heinous crimes.

The police recovered a laptop which contained a list of govt and police officers along with pictures of vehicles and houses. The terrorists wanted to target the government and police officers.