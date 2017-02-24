SARGODHA - A local court awarded capital punishment to a murder accused and fined him Rs200,000 for killing his maternal aunt over a marital issue here.

According to the prosecution, the accused Amir Sohail gunned down his maternal aunt at a mosque over a marital issue on December 10, 2014. The police said that Tahira Batool had taken refuge in the mosque to save her life but the callous person did not show sympathy even for her aunt when she was at the mosque. The police had arrested eight persons including Amir Sohail, Safdar Hussain, Tasawar Abbas, Ali Muhammad, Subtain and Ashiq Hussain and registered case against.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Israrzada sentenced the accused to death and fined him Rs200,000 while seven co-accused were released due to lack of evidence.