ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyam Aurangzeb in a brief interaction with the media in Islamabad vehemently condemned the Defence Lahore incident.

She appreciated the role of the media whilst reporting on the terrorist attacks. The Minister said that the media had demonstrated great sense of responsibility and expected it to continue in the same vain.

She said that the print and electronic media is a protagonist in lifting the determination and strengthening the resolve of the people of Pakistan and our brave sons and daughters fighting against the agents of terror.

She, in her capacity as Information minister asserted that the print, electronic and particularly social media should exercise caution and restraint whilst reporting the incidents of terrorism as not to proliferate and embed fear and confusion among people which is fulfilling the agenda of the terrorists.