MIRPUR (AJK) - Azad Jammu & Kashmir would soon have a world-class university exclusively for the delivery of higher education in various disciplines of medical field harmonious to the need of the modern age, an officer said.

Member of the governing body of the state-run medical colleges Dr Amin Chaudhry was speaking at the farewell dinner hosted by the management for the first batch of the doctors emerging from Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College in Mirpur.

The medical college was established in September 2011 and the students were also honoured with a grand dinner hosted by the college management.

Dr Amin, Deputy Commissioner Ansar Yaqoob, Dr Ziaul Rehman, Dr Mian Abdul Rasheed, MDA Chairman Ch Hanif, Dr Riasat Ali Chaudhry and Dr Usman Ghani also addressed the ceremony and lauded the untiring efforts of the PML-N government for the dispensation of quality higher education in various professional disciplines.

The ceremony was largely attended by the faculty members, students, doctors, few of senior most journalists and the city elite. About a dozen students from occupied Jammu & Kashmir are getting studies in the Medical College, affiliated with state-run AJK university, on their especially-reserved seats by the AJK government.

The students were greeted by the audience on successful completion of their studies. Dr Amin continued that under the spirit of the high vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, the AJK government will furnish all the public-sector medical colleges in AJK, one each in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch, with latest infrastructural facilities for the delivery of quality education.

He said that the recently-formed Governing Body of the AJK-based public-sector medical colleges will soon meet to devise the broad-based strategy for ensuring standard of education to be delivered in these medical colleges.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Mirpur Ansar Yaqoob said that the administration would continue the due facilitation to the MBBS medical college in Mirpur to ensure its more excellent performance in providing studies in line with the due criteria.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, Principal Abdul Rasheed highlighted the curricular and co-curricular activities of the institution. He underlined that despite all odds since the inception of his MBBS Medical College, the college attained success in producing its first batch of the doctors through timely completion of their studies of the five-year MBBS degree programme.