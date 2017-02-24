The latest meeting between the government and opposition to revive military courts ended in a stalemate on Friday.

The meeting reviewed draft legislation for revival of the military courts, and decided to refer it back to the sub-committee for further deliberation.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the sub-committee has been expanded further with induction of senators Saif Ullah and Talha Mahmood.

Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Navid Qamar while in his remarks said that PPP had attended the meeting on assurance of the government.

“We will support the issue after removal of our reservations,” he said. “The final decision of military courts will be taken by the party leadership.”

The next meeting of the parliamentary leaders is set to be held on February 28.

Military courts in Pakistan have been accused of fostering human rights abuses and criticised for a lack of transparency and accountability. They had ceased to function after expiry of tenure earlier this year.

Military trials of terrorism suspects were legalised in January 2015 with lawmakers and the military arguing that civilian courts were unable to process cases swiftly because many judges feared becoming victims of revenge attacks.

The courts have since delivered 275 convictions, including 161 death sentences, and carried out 12 executions. These courts do not allow the right to appeal and judges are not required to have law degrees or provide reasons for their verdicts.