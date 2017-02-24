ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Director General (DG) Tahir Akram on charges of hiring a building for the authority at an exorbitant rate.

Akram was taken into custody after a local court turned down his pre-arrest bail application, an official of the agency confirmed.

The building in question, located at a residential sector of Islamabad, was rented by NADRA for Rs4.5 million per month with an upfront of 18 months. and NADRA offices were not even shifted to the building till an inquiry of misappropriation was initiated on the directives of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The FIA booked Akram for hiring the building on a rent that was much higher than the actual market value as DG (admin) of the authority.

The accused allegedly caused a loss of Rs31.24 million to the national kitty by hiring the building in a non-transparent manner.

Earlier, the FIA had partially recovered the lost money amounting to Rs5 million and it had held Akram responsible for the loss.

In October last year, the interior minister suspended Akram and all hiring committee members of NADRA for allegedly committing gross violations in hiring the building against hefty amounts as compared to market rate. The minister had taken the decision on the basis of an initial investigation report of the FIA.