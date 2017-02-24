Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari, during a meeting with Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday, said Pakistan will achieve success in operation Raddul Fasaad against terrorists.

Law and order situation across the country would have been different today had the federal government implemented the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit, said Zardari.

The military had announced the launch of a nationwide anti-terrorist operation on Wednesday, days after a series of bloody extremist assaults killed dozens of people across the country.

"Pakistan army launches 'Operation Raddul Fassad' (elimination of violence) across the country," a military statement said.

The announcement came after Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a high-level security meeting in Lahore.

Troops and police have been on high alert in Pakistan after last week's wave of attacks, including one in Lahore and another on a Sufi shrine in Sindh, killed more than 100 people.

After the attacks, Islamabad launched a violent crackdown, with authorities saying they had killed dozens of "terrorists" and carried out strikes on militant hideouts along the border with Afghanistan.

"Pakistan air force, navy, civil armed forces and other security/law enforcing agencies... will continue to actively participate/intimately support efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement said.