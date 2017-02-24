QUETTA - The Balochistan Frontier Corps and intelligence agencies, in a joint targeted operation yesterday in Loralai district, recovered 23 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the FC and other law enforcement agencies conducted targeted operations in Killi Shah Karaiz near Loralai district of Balochistan, as part of ongoing countrywide Operation Raddul Fasaad against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)/ Jamaatul Ahraar (JuA) network led by Wahab Zakhbail.

The forces seized 23 IEDs during the operation, and these IEDs were reportedly being transported to this area by TTP elements to target law enforcement agencies (LEAs) vehicles and Loralai University buses carrying students. Timely action by LEAs thwarted major subversive terror bid.

The security forces launched a major nation-wide operation against the terrorists after terror strikes in Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and Peshawar which claimed nearly 100 people dead while dozens were injured.

Pakistan shut its borders with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman fearing terrorists’ infiltration after the recent wave of subversive attempts.

BDS SEEKS LATEST EQUIPMENT

The bomb disposal squad organization desperately needs sophisticated apparatuses to defuse highly-advanced technique-based improvised explosive devices and other home-made bombs.

In an interview to foreign news agencies, Rafu Jan, deputy director, Civil Defence Bomb Disposal, said terrorists were now employing modern technology in subversive attempts for widespread damages. “They are using jackets full of explosive materials and explode them through timers or remote controls, killing dozens of persons instantly,” he added.

Only one organization was gearing up efforts to defuse such bombs, noted the civil defence bomb disposal deputy director, adding it had so far defused more than 400 IEDs and other kinds of bombs.

He said use of the latest technology in bombs by terrorists was alarming, so defusing them was beyond the reach of bomb disposal squad as the organization had no equipment to do so.

As per the figures of the Balochistan home department, at least 3,200 incidents of rocket fires and home-made bombs have occurred in the province from 2007 to 2016, killing 2,200 people and injuring 4,100.

Rafu Jan lamented lack of the latest equipment of the bomb disposal squad was causing heavy damages to the BDS personnel and appealed to the provincial government to provide them with modern facilities, healthcare services for wounded bomb disposal squad personnel and security guards.

A BDS commander, Abdur Razzaq, lost his life while defusing a bomb in Quetta, which also proves the gravity of the issue. The Balochistan government has recommended his name for Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal.

The deputy director asserted improvement in the performance of BDS personnel required modern trainings and the latest instruments to successfully take on the challenges. He also urged the provincial government to introduce reforms in the organisation and provide facilities to the bomb disposal squad on the pattern of those being received by the law-enforcement agencies.