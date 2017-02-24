RAHIM YAR KHAN: A special team of Pakistan Railways (PR) carried out a grand clean-up operation near Unilever underpass and Abbasia Town, dismantling many nomad huts and illegal structures near railway station and railway track.

The PR Khanpur officials had surveyed the railway station and areas near railway track some days back regarding encroachments and security measures.

Assistant Executive Engineer PR Khanpur, Ahmed Hassan Randhawa told journalists that from Khanpur to Rohri stations, a vigorous operation is being carried out against encroachments near track.

He said that to avert any type of terrorism attempt near railway track and stations, monitoring of railway tracks has tightened and a boundary wall will be constructed to secure the railway stations of Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad soon.

Meanwhile many persons of nomad families and some makeshift shop owners protested against the operation, describing “it so-called.” They alleged that some railway officers are receiving money from them on monthly basis for the establishment illegal structures, adding that other hand, the officers are ignoring the PR lessees who has occupied three times more railway land against the actual land between Abbasia underpass and Dawood underpass.

They also criticized the railway authorities that many temporary structures of restaurants in Abbasia town near railway track are constant security threats under the nose of PR officials.