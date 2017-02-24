SIALKOT - A trader was shot dead while his brother injured seriously for offering resistance during a dacoity incident at their shop in Gohadpur locality here on Thursday.

Reportedly, two dacoits stormed into the electricity shop of traders Musaddaq and Waseem, held all the people present there at gunpoint and started looting. As Musaddaq and Waseem resisted, the dacoits opened fire, injuring both of them seriously. Later, Waseem succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. A day earlier, dacoits had looted cash at gunpoint from a trade Aslam’s shop in Mujahid Road locality. The traders protested against this dacoity incidents by shutting down their shops. They chanted anti-police slogans, and said that the police have miserably failed to protect the traders and control the rising dacoity and theft incidents against the local traders. They demanded early arrest of the outlaws.

RAPE BID FOILED: A girls’ college student raised hue and cry and foiled a bid of her rape.

According to the FIR (No 190/2017) lodged in the Daska City police station Under Section 365, 376 and 511 PPC by victim Rimsha, she reached Daska from her house in village Othiyaan through her college van. The student of Govt. Postgraduate College for Women told the police that three unknown armed motorcyclists forcibly kidnapped her when she was going to buy a notebook from a bookshop near the college.

The accused took her to an unknown Havelli after kidnapping her, where they tried to rape her forcibly, she alleged. She said that she raised her alarm and some local people gathered there. As a result, the local people caught two accused and handed them over to Daska police. Later, the accused were identified as Arsalan Ansari and Malik Jabir.