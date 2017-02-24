MUZAFFARGARGH: In an anti-terrorism offensive operation conducted as part of the ongoing countrywide crackdown against terrorists throughout the country, Six terrorists were killed by the counter-terrorism force (CTF) in Muzaffargarh while four managed to escape.

The counter-terrorism force in Muzzafargarh carried out an operation near the PT link canal in the Pati Sultan Mahmood area to eliminate a terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ). In the ensuing gunfight, six terrorists including Yaseen aka Imran aka Amjad were killed as the raid was carried out to apprehend Yaseen aka Imran aka Amjad who belonged to the LeJ.

Yaseen aka Imran aka Amjad was the right-hand man of LeJ terrorist Asif Chotu who was killed in an encounter in January. Yaseen was wanted for multiple sectarian attacks in Lahore and across Pakistan.

As the CTF encircled the terrorists, a heavy gunfight ensued. Law enforcers seized a large cache of arms and ammunition including 2 government-issued rifles, 3 pistols and hand grenades from those killed in the encounter.

Five of deceased have not been identified. Bodies of terrorists killed in the encounter were later shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy.