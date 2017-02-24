KHANGARH : The Shakir Science Higher Secondary School stood second at national level in Inter-School Math Olympiad.

The competition was organised by Pak-Turk School System the other day. According to the school sources, Junaid Fareed, student of Class 8 at the school, secured 1st position countrywide and received prize shield and Rs30,000 cash from renowned scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand. Another eighth-grader Abdul Salam secured 2nd position in Multan region and received Rs10,000 cash prize. Hasnain Karamat and Hamad Murtaza, students of Class 8th and 7th respectively secured 3rd position.

Similarly, Usman Razaq, Salman Haider, Abdul Wahab, Zahid Aziz, Azadaar Mehdi, Miqdar Haidet and Hamza Nawaz Khan of the school secured distinguished positions and received cash prizes. The school management was also awarded a commendatory shield.

On the occasion, MNA Jamshed Dasti, MPA Malik Sultan Mehmood Hinjra, Mian Imran Qureshi and MPA Hamad Nawaz Tipu congratulated the school management over the students’ brilliant performance.