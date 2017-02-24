SADIQABAD/JHABBRAN - The political and business figures stressed the need for unity among all segments of society to weed out terrorism from the country. In Sadiqabad, RY Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted the need for unity to curb the menace of terrorism. Talking to media, RYKCCI member Qamar Sultan Zia condemned the recent attacks in Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and other areas of the countries. He urged the government to take stern action against the terrorists and their facilitators. He said that the armed forces cannot suppress the menace alone rather they require assistance of the entire nation. He also urged the government to improve border management in the areas bordering Afghanistan.

In Sheikhupura, the district council chairman stressed unity to foil evil designs of terrorists. Talking to media, DC chairman Rana Ahmed Atique Anwar said that all political and religious parties should join hands to thwart the conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan in the neighbouring countries. “They should play their due role in building Pakistan a strong and developed country,” he said, stressing the need for unity among all stakeholders. On the occasion, members of renowned Dar family of Nizampura Dhaka joined the PML-N.