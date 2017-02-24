KASUR - A woman shot dead his husband allegedly with the connivance of her paramour here the other day.

According to the B-Division Police, Ashraf Jutt returned home after spending several years abroad. In the meanwhile, his wife Shama Bibi, with the connivance of her paramour Qurban, shot him dead. They also chopped his body into small pieces and threw them outside district.

On information, the police reached the house and interrogate Shama who confessed to have killed her husband. She informed that they had packed the chopped body parts into a sack and threw it outside limits of Kasur district. The police arrested the accused and launched investigation.