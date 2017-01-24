Pakistan Railways is going to recruit 123,000 new employees in its four divisions under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to the details, 123,000 new employees will be recruited in Railways while Chinese staff will be hired for engineering and mechanical departments.

The new recruits will be employed in Sukkur, Quetta, Karachi and Peshawar divisions from scale 1 to 14.

Practical steps have been started by Railways in this regard upon the directions of the federal government.