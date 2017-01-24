SAMBRIAL/TT SINGH/JHANG/LALAMUSA/KASUR/SAHIWAL-At least 15 persons including three girls and as many minors were killed in different incidents of violence and traffic accidents here the other day.

According to police, a girl was found dead in Upper Chenab Canal near Dry Port Chowk Sambrial. The police said that some passersby spotted the dead body of a 13-year-old girl later identified as Tania, daughter of Nadeem Masih Gill and resident of Chak Mandar Sialkot, near bank of the canal and informed the Sambrial Police. On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

The police also recovered a cellphone and notebook from her pocket. The police made a call to girl’s brother Johnson whose cellphone number was inscribed on the notebook. He told the police that he had dropped his sister at Convent School in Pulli Topkhana Sialkot in the morning. He, however, showed ignorance about how his sister reached Sambrial.

The police launched investigation to discover the reason behind the girl’s death.

In Toba Tek Singh, a labourer was crushed to death by a speeding pick-up van on Gojra-Jhang Road. According to police, Afzal Maseeh of Chak 304/JB Kathore was on the way back home on a donkey-cart on Gojra-Jhang Road when a speeding pick-up van crushed him to death. The Gojra Police impounded the vehicle while the accused managed to escape the scene.

In Jhang, two persons were killed while four others sustained critical injuries in separate road accidents.

According to police, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Garh Mahraja. Ghulam Shabir, 62, was on the way back home along with his wife Hakim Mai, 50, and his 10-year-old grandson Chand Ali when a speeding van collided with the bike head-on. Resultantly, all the riders fell off the bike. Hakim Mai and Chand Ali sustained injuries while Ghulam Shabbir was crushed under wheel of a truck coming from the rear.

In another incident, a boy was killed in collision between a motorbike and trailer on Jhang-Multan Road.

According to police, Muhammad Afzal was on the way to Shorkot along with his wife Samra Bibi and son Muhammad Usman, 11. As they reached near Shishmahi Bridge, a speeding trailer hit the bike head-on. Resultantly, Usman was killed on the spot and while Afzal and Samra Bibi got injured critically.

In Lalamusa, a minor boy was burnt alive after fire broke out from a candle lighted due to loadshedding in Mohallah Chakar.

According to Rescue 1122, fire broke out in the house from a candle lit due to loadshedding. The candle fell on the bed where three-year-old Waqas was asleep. The fire rapidly engulfed the room and later the entire house. Resultantly, the minor was burnt alive. On information, the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and overcome the fire.

In Kasur, three persons including a minor girl were killed in separate incidents.

The police said that a four-year-old girl died after falling into a manhole in Pattoki. The girl was playing outside her home in Zahid Housing Scheme when she accidentally fell into the manhole and died. Parents of the girl demanded action against the administration of the housing colony.

A man was found dead in Phool Nagar Sabzi Mandi. Some passersby spotted the dead body of an unidentified man and informed the Phool Nagar police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

A student was crushed to death by a speeding tractor-trolley. The Teh Sheikham Police said that Muhammad Amir was on the way to Kasur from his village. As he reached near Malloki, a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him to death. The police impounded the vehicle while the accused managed to escape the scene.

In Sahiwal, a man shot his niece dead on refusal to marry the man of his choice in Chak 10, 14-L.

According to police, Nazeer Maseeh visited his brother Boota Maseeh and asked him to finalize the date of his daughter’s marriage with the man of his choice. Boota Maseeh, however, rejected his demand, saying he already had finalised his daughter Saima’s wedding with someone else. On his refusal, Nazeer got enraged and shot his niece dead sitting in front of him. The Kassowal Police registered arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

On the other hand, funeral in absentia of the sister and brother-in-law of a TV and film actor Tauqeer Nisar was offered yesterday. Talat Bibi and her husband Miyan Aslam along with six other persons were killed in a road accident near Madina.

According to the family source, the couple was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah. They along with other pilgrims were on the way to Madina from Mecca when their car overturned due to tyre burst. Resultantly, the couple and six others were killed in the accident and were buried in Jannatul Baqi.

In Muzaffargarh, five persons were killed in different road accidents.

According to police, a speeding trailer ran over a bike in Gujrat Town, killing three brothers and their sister on the spot. A girl was also injured in the accident. The trailer diver escaped the scene.

In another incident, a speeding truck hit a car head-on on M-3 Motorway near Pindi Bhattian in Hafizabad district. A youth died in the accident while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

A man died when a truck hit a donkey-drawn cart on Jhang Road in Chak 304, Gojra.

In Faisalabad, a local journalist was killed while three others including Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) Vice President were injured in a collision between a car and truck on M-2 Motorway in Pindi Bhattian area.

According to police, the journalists were on the way back home in a car from Murree when a truck hit the car head-on.

Resultantly, Sher Abbas was killed on the spot while three others including FPC Vice President Muhammad Tahir sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital.