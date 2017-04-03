SUI: The 4.3 magnitude earthquake has jolted Sui and surrounding areas Monday which has triggered fear among the native people. Home Minister Mir Sarfarz Bugti issued high alert directives to district administration. The magnitude was recorded on Richter scale as 4.3 and its epicentre was reported to have some 30 kilometres away in north-east of the Sui with 35km in depth. However, no casualty or loss of property was reported.