LAHORE: An Advisor to Turkish President Kamil Kolpas called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif today.

During the meeting the visiting dignitary and the chief minister discussed increasing cooperation in areas of mutual interests including Skill development and other fields.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Shairf remarked that the hearts of people of Turkey and Pakistan beat together.

He said that Turkey helped Pakistan in every testing time. He also hailed Turkish President Reccep Tayib Erdogan’s leadership, saying that during last few year Turkey made tremendous progress.

The Advisor to Turkish President said that Turkey would continue supporting Punjab government in skills development.