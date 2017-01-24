ISLAMABAD - Around 266,412 Pakistanis were deported from different countries during last three years (2014 to 2016), interior ministry data shows.

The number of countries from where Pakistanis were deported was 133. Majority of them were deported from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Iran.

A country-wise break-up indicating their deportation revealed that 78,409 Pakistanis were deported during year 2014 and 116,185 were deported in 2015 while the number of deportees was 71,818 during 2016.

The data issued by Interior Division further showed that 1920 Pakistanis were deported from Oman through sea while 48,093 Pakistanis were deported from Iran through land during last three years.

The number of deportees from Iran through land was 4,956 in 2014, 26,978 in 2015 and 16,159 in 2016. The data showed that 37 deportees were returned to European Union countries who were sent to Pakistan without due process of law i.e. verification of their national status, as required under SOPs for Deportation from Abroad.