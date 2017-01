KARACHI: A joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate Rehman Bhola, has completed its report.

According to reports, Bhola has confessed to setting Karachi’s Baldia factory ablaze by using chemical material before the JIT. The fire at the factory had claimed lives of 257 people.

Bhola also confessed to target killing of 14 other people. Bhola also revealed to run an extortion network in Baldia Town and Korangi.