ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring security of Chinese people at the same time.

These efforts would pave way for increased economic activity in the region, he said in a meeting with National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Naseer Khan Janjua, a press release issued here said.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries and the ways to further strengthen these ties.

Multiple areas including regional security, stability and matters concerning the security of Chinese working in Pakistan came under discussion.

The national security adviser said Pakistan and China were remarkable countries and they cherished their long-lasting friendship.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would certainly be a milestone in further strengthening the bilateral relations between them.

This mega project has the potential to streamline infrastructure along the length of Pakistan and would usher a new era of economic prosperity for the whole region.

Subsequently, the home secretary Punjab, who was also present in the meeting, apprised the envoy and his team of the security measures taken up by the government of Punjab for the security of Chinese working in the province.

He stressed the need to formulate and coordinate a better security strategy and a more comprehensive joint mechanism for information sharing with the Chinese government.

The ambassador appreciated the initiatives of Punjab government and remarked that Punjab government had accumulated good experience for the protection of Chinese.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the level and substance of bilateral cooperation and agreed to strengthen and diversify mutual cooperation for the sake of peace, development and stability in the region.