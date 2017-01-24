FAISALABAD: Custom officials conducted a raid in the wee hours of Monday near Sial Motorway and recovered Indian clothing and medicines worth Rs100 million. According to Custom Intelligence DG Shoukat Ali, the raid was conducted at Sial motorway interchange following a tip-off. He said that the officials recovered smuggled Indian cloth worth Rs907 from three trucks while prohibited medicines worth Rs19 million were recovered from another truck. A was taken into custody and further investigation is underway.