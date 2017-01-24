GUJRANWALA - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said it was the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to make Pakistan a secure, stable and prosperous country.

Addressing the Workers Convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Gujranwala, she said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is committing perjury to spread false information about the prime minister. She said people love Nawaz Sharif at the core of their hearts.

Marriyum said due to prudent economic policies of the government, our stock exchange has become one of the best in the whole world. She said China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a mega project that will bring about a significant enhancement in the economic profile of the country.

Earlier, PML-N Leader Hanif Abbasi said load-shedding will be overcome before the end of tenure of present government.

He said government has made good on its promises of ridding the country of the darkness of load-shedding.

Referring to PTI, he said the search for Imran Khan is about to begin in the Supreme Court. Hanif Abbasi said Imran Khan is doing the politics of mudslinging and accusations without any evidence. Hanif Abbasi said the history will witness that PML-N will again win in 2018 elections with thumping majority.