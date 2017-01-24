TANK - A Naib Subedar was among eight Frontier Constabulary personnel injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, police and hospital sources said Monday. Sources informed that the vehicle was proceeding to Peshawar from Manzai headquarters of FC when it hit the improvised explosive material on Manzai Morr. The injured personnel were identified as sepoys Inamullah, Bismillah, Tayyab, Javed Iqbal, Haider Ali, Imran, Allah Nawaz and Naib Subedar Jahangir Khan. The vehicle was also damaged. The injured officials were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Tank where their condition is stated to be out of danger. CTD police have registered the case and started an investigation.