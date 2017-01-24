ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has issued a notice to former PPP senator Dr Qayyum Soomro, a close aide to PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, asking him to pay an outstanding amount of Rs1.37 million for the “illegal” and “unauthorised” use of an official vehicle.

A spokesman for the ministry said the expenditure had been evaluated keeping in view the money spent on repair of the vehicle during the past several years because of its unauthorised use.

The ministry said the said vehicle was illegally used by the senator since 2008 for domestic purpose. The ministry has issued a 15-day notice for the recovery of the outstanding amount from Dr Somroo.

Separately, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday contacted Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the bomb blast in Parachinar.

Nisar said he had directed the National Counter Terrorism Authority chief to investigate why security arrangements were not put in place despite clear threat alerts issued by interior ministry on November 25 and December 14 respectively.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor also expressed his desire for a similar investigation by the local administration. The minister said time had come to analyse that despite effective intelligence why such incidents happened and whether it was a security lapse or who was responsible for that.