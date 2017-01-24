TOBA TEK SINGH - A girl was abducted from her house in Chak 55/GB here on Monday. According to police, Imtiaz Ahmed, uncle of the girl and resident of Chak/55-GB Tukra, told the Kamalia Saddr Police that his niece Kausar Bibi was alone at home when the accused Murad along with four accomplices barged into the house and abducted her. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.