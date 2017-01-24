Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan accused the government today of providing Rs480 billion to those who raised funds for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during General Elections.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court (SC), Khan said that the government has filed a case in Election Commission to fool the people.

He pronounced that the law states that one who has been accused should present evidence.

He said that all the relatives of Sharif family must be interrogated as the money from which the flats were bought belongs to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

This is the base of our case and we have showed the money trail, he added.

While back firing the opposition, PTI chief said that those who are accusing him have their own issues in a tangled and twisted situation.

He expressed hope that one day the secrets of their political opponents will surface and nation will know their reality.