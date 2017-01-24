FAISALABAD-A sum of Rs43 billion has been allocated for strengthening healthcare system in the budget for the current fiscal year, which is 43 percent more than the previous year.

Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah Khan stated while presiding over a White Coat Ceremony at Aziz Fatima Medical and Dental College here on Monday. The ceremony was organised to welcome the students of the new session of MBBS.

The provincial minister congratulated the students of new session and said that White Coat is the symbol of dignity and nobility and the students should maintain its honour by working hard for getting the medical professional education.

He said that funds to the tune of Rs15 billion are being spent on the up-gradation and revamping of the DHQ, THQ hospitals and BHUs to ensure medical facilities to patients at their doorsteps. “But all these efforts will be futile without the proactive cooperation of the young doctors to reap benefits of the measures taken for the improvement and up-gradation of the healthcare system in Punjab,” he pointed out. He said that the Punjab government is taking a number of steps to improve the working condition of young doctors and Rs7 billion has been allocated to provide financial benefits to young doctors in addition to their salaries. He said that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif intends to do more and more for the young doctors and other staff for the uplift of the health sector.

He advised that the young doctors should not go on strike as they are the ‘savers’ and they should raise their voice in favour their rights without resorting to strike.

He emphasized upon the future doctors to focus on knowledge and research and worked hard for materialising their dreams. Rana Sanaullah said that private Medical Colleges are also serving side by side govt for preparing medical professionals but quality of the medical education should be linked with the international standards.