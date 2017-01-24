Khanewal-The students are forced to attend their classes in a building declared as dangerous by the government department concerned as it has wrote on the school wall “Be Careful, Building is Dangerous”.

The Khanewal Education Department is working contrary to the slogan ‘Come and see how we are contributing to spread the education” as the lives of hundreds of students is in danger. The Building of the Government Boys and Girls Primary School Makhdoompur was declared dangerous many months ago. In such a cold weather students are forced to sit on a very cold floor in open air near the dangerous building.

According to the parents of these students, the building can cause a serious accident and lives of the children are in danger. Similar is the situation in many other government schools and the College for Women Khanewal, where girls are attending their classes in open air on the grounds of the college.

People of the Khanewal appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take note of the situation. When contacted, the EDO education said that the situation was due to the lack of funds.