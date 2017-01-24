ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court yesterday directed Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to depute a representative to apprise the court about the whereabouts of a missing person Imran Sajjad.

A single bench of IHC, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, issued these directives on a petition of a missing person whose elder brother moved the court claiming that his younger brother Imran Sajjad is in the custody of ISI.

In his petition, Syed Ali Abbas stated before the court that he and his siblings belong to a respectable religious family and father of the petitioner is “Makhdoom” of Gahi Sharif and he is a prominent religious scholar in the locality.

He added his brother is a PhD student in Iran. Imran Sajjad is married to a religious lady who was also studying in Iran along with him.

The petitioner maintained that the alleged detenu always actively participated in religious and social activities in his native town. He returned to Pakistan during his vacations to meet his family members and on April 17, 2016, Imran Sajjad along with his driver namely Khurram Shehzad went to Sargodha to meet a friend. On way to Islamabad back he was picked up on April 19, 2016.

He continued that the petitioner moved from pillar to post to know about the whereabouts of his brother and his driver but all efforts remained fruitless.

Ali stated that he later learnt on good authority that his brother and the driver were in the custody of ISI.

He argued that the enforced disappearance of persons is considered to be a crime against humanity all over the world in view of Article 1 of United Nations General Assembly Declaration.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to issue directions to the said agency to immediately produce both his brother and driver before this court and provide redress for the criminal offences committed by the respondents.