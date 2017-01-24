ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Monday urged the world community to vote for Pakistan’s candidate for the position of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global chief.

Dr Sania Nishtar is in the run for the first round of election for the post of the WHO director general.

During a campaign event organised by Pakistan mission in Geneva, the minister said Pakistan’s candidate was qualified to merit the position.

“Dr Sania Nishter, being an eminent public health specialist of international standing, is the most technically qualified candidate,” said the minister.

“Dr Nishter had served in various UN and WHO bodies and has the insight of how reform can be affected to revamp the organisation,” the minister said.

“In these times where the world is hit by refugees’ crisis in several parts and major public health challenges, only a top public health leader can make WHO more responsive to public health events of concern,” Tarar said.

The first round of voting was being held in Geneva where a 34 member WHO executive board was voting to shortlist candidates from among the six.

Besides five other countries, Pakistan has fielded its candidate for the prestigious position. A recent pre-poll survey has shown Pakistan leading in the race by a wide margin. The shortlisted candidates would go into the second round of election scheduled for May 2017 wherein the next DG or global head of WHO would be elected.