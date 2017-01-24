ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court yesterday asked Jamaat-i-Islami lawyer what the premier has hidden in his speech, as Taufiq Asif advocate continued his arguments in Panama leaks case.

The court said all record about the PM was present in the court. Justice Khosa said that PM submitted tax payments record to National Assembly speaker which was later forwarded to the court. He asked the JI lawyer to tell what the premier had hidden.

Taufiq urged the court to ban television talk shows and news discussions on the Panama case. Upon that, Justice Khosa said that a lot has been done and now everyone should keep his commentary with him and wait for court’s judgment.

Pleading before the bench, Taufiq said Article 69 of the Constitution was not applicable to the speech of the prime minister. He said Nawaz Sharif has confessed to the ownership of London flats since 1993 in his National Assembly speech.

The JI counsel said, “The bench questions asked in previous hearing gave the impression that the court has already made up its mind.” On this, Justice Khosa said, “Questions are not a ruling. Questions are asked for clarity.”

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed queried, “Was the PM speech part of proceedings?”

The counsel said it surely was, but it was not on agenda of the day though. Tuesday is Private Members Day, according to assembly rules, and it shifts to the next day in case it does not take place as scheduled, he added.

Justice Azmat asked, “Can the NA speaker put rules on hold? Should the speaker not have allowed the PM for speech?” The judge confronted the JI counsel saying the counsel is opposing his own petition.

Taufiq Asif said the opposition was on boycott that day and the PM delivered the speech to answer the personal allegations; hence, Article 69 is not applicable to his speech.

In his remarks, Justice Khosa said the political parties should wait for the final verdict of the apex court in the Panamagate case instead of delivering speeches or resorting to political commentary outside the court.

He said that during proceedings the judges ask questions to understand the case. These questions should not be taken as remarks.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till Tuesday (today). The petitioners including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League (AML), PM’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan have completed their arguments.

Maryam’s foreign properties

A German newspaper Monday tweeted documents showing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz as beneficial owner of the companies in Saudi Arabia.

The tweets posted by SZ Investigativ, show the personal information form of Minerva Services Ltd. Maryam was shown as beneficial owner and the info also suggested the family’s wealth and business spreading over 60 years as the source of wealth.

“For those in Pakistan who doubt the role of prime minister’s daughter Maryam Safdar (Nawaz) in Panama Papers, judge for yourself,” SZ Investigativ said in a tweet.

The documents also include the photocopy of a document showing Maryam as the beneficial owner of the companies, in addition to a December 3, 2005 letter of Nada F Hawarna, Assistant General Manager of Samba Financial Group’s Tahlia branch, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), certifying that Maryam had been one of their valued customers since 2002.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in one its tweet that new ICIJ documents contradict Maryam’s claim that the flats were purchased in 2006, as one of the new Panama documents is dated 2005.

“ICIJ reveals more docs implicating Maryam Safdar. New ICIJ documents naming Maryam date back to 2005, destroys their claim that flats were purchased in2006,” a message said on PTI’s twitter account.

PML-N should sue BBC, ICIJ

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should sue British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) if its leadership is not guilty.

PTI chief was talking to media outside the Supreme Court and he said he would not make personal comment on anybody.

Imran added that the PM claimed in his speech in National Assembly that he has all the money trail, but only Qatari letter has been shown so far in the name of money trail, which he claimed, was fabricated.

“The entire money trail collapses with new ICIJ revelations,” Imran continued.

Khan asked PML-N to submit solid evidence as the nation wants answers to all the questions. Imran Khan also advised PML-N representatives to stop praising Sharif family and said that leaders have to come under the scrutiny of God.

Staff reporter adds:

The PTI in a statement said that after the recent BBC documentary over the ownership of the London flats, the reaffirmation of the German newspaper was the last blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan gave these remarks, while chairing an important meeting of the party leadership held here on Monday in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi simultaneously.

The meeting discussed the hearing of Panama case and its various dimensions along with other important issues.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that the prime minister was trying to hide the sources of his alleged black money, said a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Media Department.

The prime minister should have understood by now that he cannot escape the grip of the law, Khan was quoted as saying.

The statement said that instead of responding to the aggression and nuclear obsession of India, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was indulging in defending Nawaz Sharif’s ‘corruption’.

In addition to that the finance minister is borrowing money for Sharif family in the name of Pakistan and was busy in laundering it abroad, the PTI alleged.