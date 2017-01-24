WASHINGTON: The new Trump administration has decided to keep US ambassador to Pakistan David Hale as more than 80 politically appointed ambassadors around the world have resigned by Inauguration Day.

According to US laws, before the new administration takes charge of government, ambassadors around the world tender their resignations after which alternative ambassadors are designated.

However; the law does not apply on career diplomats and as David Hale also falls into that category he will complete the term of his appointment.

Earlier, State Department spokesman John Kirby said it was "common" procedure for all politically-appointed ambassadors to step down as a new U.S. administration comes in.

"All political appointees for the Obama administration were directed to submit their resignation and the due date was Dec. 7, and the resignations are to take effect on Jan. 20," Kirby told reporters. "That is common, typical practise ... that’s the way it works."

Kirby said, as expected, no career diplomats serving as ambassadors had been asked to resign by the transition team.

A senior Trump transition official said there was no ill will in the move, describing it as a simple matter of ensuring Obama’s overseas envoys leave the government on schedule, just as thousands of political aides at the White House and in federal agencies must do.

Trump has taken a strict stance against leaving any of Obama’s political appointees in place, aiming to break up many of his predecessor’s signature foreign and domestic policy achievements, the New York Times said.

Diplomats told the New York Times that the order has thrown their personal lives into a tailspin, leaving them scrambling to secure living arrangements and acquire visas allowing them to stay in their countries so their children can remain in school.