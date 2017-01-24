PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed 150 mini micro power stations so far whereas work on whereas 131 others are in different stages of construction.

In a major boost to meet the energy crisis, the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government is nearing its goal to construct 350 micro hydro power stations across the province as was promised by PTI chief Imran Khan in 2014.

On April 21, 2014, PTI chief Khan had publically announced construction of 350 micro hydel power stations on various rivers and streams across the province during his address to people in Swat district.

Official sources in Energy Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa told APP Monday the PTI-led government with the assistance of NGOs had completed 150 micro power stations in nine different districts of the province whereas 131 others are in different stages of construction while work on 40 others was yet to be initiated.

Out of the completed mini power stations, the official sources said that 15 have been completed in Abbottabad, 41 in Batagram, 28 in Chitral, 27 in Swat, 11 in Kohistan, nine in Shangla, 12 in Upper Dir, one in Lower Dir and six in Malakand respectively.

About under construction stations, the official said as many as 14 are being constructed in Batagram, 27 in Chitral, 18 in Swat, 19 in Kohistan, 15 in Shangla, 27 in Upper Dir, two in Lower Dir and nine in Buner district, respectively.

The feasibility studies of 307 stations have been approved against 310 actual identified sites whereas work on 40 others was yet to be initiated.

The official said delay in release of funds, monitoring by the watchdogs and litigations etc had adversely affected the pace of work on the construction of these stations. The official said electricity generated from these stations was being provided to the local communities.

Apart from these stations, the official said, feasibility studies on 10 hydropower projects with capacity of 1698 megawatt have been completed in Chitral and Lower Dir districts that would be completed with an estimated cost of $4979 million to supplement the Federal Government efforts to address the grave problem of energy shortfall in the province.

The report of feasibility studies of these gigantic hydro projects has been submitted to the concerned departments/organisations for approval with a request to include it in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), the official added.

These hydropower projects include construction of Shushgai-Zhendoli 144MW capacity in Chitral with an estimated cost of $288 million, Shogo-Shin-132MW in Chitral with estimated cost $270 million, Laspure Marigram-230MW in Chitral with $552 million cost, Mujigram-Shaghore-63MW in Chitral costing $182 million, Barilkot Patrak 47MW in Lower Dir costing $22 million, Istaro-Booni Chitral 72MW costing $276 million, BooniZait Chitral 350MW costing $753 million, Jameshill More Lashti Chitral 260MW costing $ 616 million and Gahrit-Swir Lasht Chitral 377MW power generation capacity costing $1811 million, respectively.

These projects would not only produce inexpensive electricity to cater to the high energy demands of KP people but also store floods and rain waters for agriculture consumption.