NOWSHERA VIRKAN- The role of media is of great significance to resolve problems being faced the public and provide all civic amenities to people at their threshold.

MNA Ch Azhar Qayyum Nahra said at a meeting held here at town hall here the other day. MNA Nahra declared that he is determined to improve sanitary condition, eliminate encroachments and illegal rickshaw stands to address traffic hazards from all roads across the tehsil. He pointed out that it is only possible with the cooperation of media and citizens.

Mr Nahra said that the Punjab government has increased local bodies funds up to 44 percent. He urged the local representatives to work hard for development of their respective areas and satisfy the masses with their performance.

On the occasion, Municipal Committee Chairman Ch Gulzar Ahmad Bath appealed to the citizens and traders to remove encroachments voluntarily otherwise the TMA would be constrained to remove all kind of encroachments forcibly.

Mr Bath said with functioning of the local bodies, the public problems would be resolved at their doorsteps.

TMC members including: Muhammad Ashraf Siddiquee, Munshi Nazir Ahmad, President Traders Association Sheik Abdul Satar, Chief Officer Muhammad Munir Ahmad Paracha, Municipal Officer (Infrastructure) Muhammad Aqeel Khokhar, encroachment inspector Imran Nazir, Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Luqman and a large number of journalists attended the meeting.