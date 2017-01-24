GUJRANWALA: A 12 year’s old house maid was allegedly tortured by pouring hot water on her body.

Sources said that the accused, identified as Imran, son of Chaudhary Ijaz, threw boiling water on her 12 years old house maid. She received burn injuries on her body and was shifted to District Headquarters in precarious condition for first aid.

In her recorded statement she said that she belongs to a very poor family and did work in a house to run her family expenses, but the owners severely tortured her on daily basis.