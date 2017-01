ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Naeem ul Haq has said that foreign funding corruption case against PTI is fake.

While talking to journalists he said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML N) is backing the person who has filed petition against PTI. He said, PTI had expelled that person from party six years ago. He said junior assistant to PTI counsel had expressed in the court while Party lawyer has not submitted any written apology in the court.