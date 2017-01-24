ISLAMABAD - A viable Saarc is in the benefit of regional connectivity projects including the China's One-Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative of which the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a part.

“With a ‘dysfunctional’ South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, China has to deal with each of the South Asian countries individually, which is an onerous task,” Dr Yubaraj Sangroula, a Nepalese scholar on international law who is currently in Pakistan, said this during talks on "changing regional scenario and cooperation among South Asian countries," hosted by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank.

Dr Sangroula, who has also been a former attorney general of Nepal, said many South Asian countries were entering into new relations with China. “For one, China has offered generous proposals in the region; CPEC being the much-talked about example in Pakistan. But China is also investing in other countries, including Nepal and Bangladesh,” he said.

“Yet, as of now, China has to deal with these South Asian countries separately, a situation not much beneficial to both Saarc and China.” “While we [the South Asian countries] are all working in the same direction individually, why don't we work together?" he asked.

To come up with one voice, Dr Sangroula called for making Saarc functional. If that happens, the relations of these countries with China will further improve, to the benefit of the entire Saarc. He questioned the rationale of not doing so. Already, India is a member of BRICS, which includes China, with which the South Asian countries like Pakistan is partnering on economic initiatives.

Former foreign secretary Inam-ul Haq, who chaired the session, reminded that it appears China wants regional and inter-regional cooperation, as evident from the OBOR.

To make Saarc fully functional, Dr Sangroula called for taking several steps aimed at engaging people of the South Asian countries, especially their academics, think-tanks, journalists. He hoped Saarc will be made a "people’s association", which serve as a complimentary institute to the existing bilateral and multilateral fora. He took a critical note of the Saarc's charter, which has made Saarc a community of South Asi a countries, rather than of the people. PIPS Director Muhammad Amir Rana reminded that recently attempts had been made to disconnect Pakistan from South Asia, when Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India refused to attend Saarc summit in Pakistan.