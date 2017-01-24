MULTAN - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is one of the best forces of the world and he is proud to be its head.

He observed this while addressing the elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison here on Monday. The army chief appreciated the passion, high quality of training and services of the jawans and officers.

“Army is what its soldiers are… I am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional army,” Gen Bajwa said.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he asserted.

He directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats. The soldiers freely interacted with COAS and expressed their pride and eagerness to selflessly serve the country and the nation.

Earlier, the Army Chief visited Martyrs Monument and laid floral wreath on it. He also prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs. He was received by the Corps Commander Multan Lt-Gen Sarfaraz Sattar on his arrival.

Corps Commander briefed the COAS on operational preparations and administration of troops. Later General Bajwa addressed the soldiers and officers of the Garrison.

The COAS appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.