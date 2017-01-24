Pakistan successfully conducted its first flight test of surface-to-surface missile, Ababeel on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR said in a statement.

In a Twitter message, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Ababeel missile has a range of 2,200 kilometres.

Pak successfully conducted first flight test of SSM #ABABEEL, Rg 2200 Km. #COAS congrats team and Pak Armed Forces for landmk achievement.

"The missile is capable of delivering multiple warheads using multiple independent re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology. The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," said the statement.

"The development of the Ababeel weapon system was aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan's ballistic missiles in the growing regional ballistic missile defence (BMD) environment."

A few days ago, Pakistan successfully conducted test of submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-III.