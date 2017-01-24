Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said that Kashmir is the core issue between Pakistan and India and it should be resolved in a peaceful way through dialogue.

In an interview, he said Pakistan is sincere in resolving this issue but India has not responded positively to its offer for composite dialogue.

Nafees Zakaria called upon the international community and world bodies to intervene to stop Indian forces' brutalities and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has continuously been raising the issue at the United Nations and other fora and significant achievements have been made in this regard.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister, Pakistan is striving for shared economic prosperity in the region and wants to establish relation with India on the same lines.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan wants to resolve water issues with India under the umbrella of Indus Water Treaty.

To a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan welcomes the Trump administration and is looking forward to working with them.